Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Explodes for 41 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Leonard accumulated 41 points (16-23 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds and five assists over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 128-108 win over the Rockets.
Leonard posted his best total of the season, as the Clippers surged to another much-needed victory after trouncing the Lakers earlier in the week. The Clippers are hard to beat when Leonard and James Harden are dialed in, and they sailed to a 20-point victory despite missing Ivica Zubac's (ankle) inside presence. Managing without Zubac will be the Clippers' biggest hurdle over the next month, but the sky's the limit if Leonard can keep it up.
