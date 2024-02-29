Leonard notched 26 points (11-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 116-112 loss to the Lakers.

After blowing a huge lead in the fourth quarter, Leonard had a chance to close the gap in the final seconds. He missed a mid-range jumper that led to a transition dunk by Cam Reddish to seal the in for the Lakers. As expected, Leonard carried a massive load without Paul George (knee), and the team has now lost two consecutive games without his production. One can almost count on superior numbers for Leonard, but he turns the gas up when the Clippers are short-handed.