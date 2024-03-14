Leonard (back) will play Thursday versus Chicago, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Leonard is good to go for the front half of the Clippers back-to-back set. James Harden (shoulder) will be inactive, however, with Leonard averaging 23.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists in five games without Harden this season.
