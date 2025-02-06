Porter was traded from the Clippers to the Bucks on Thursday for MarJon Beauchamp, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.
Beauchamp wasn't part of Milwaukee's future plans, so the organization moved him for backcourt talent. Porter was playing a bench role for the Clippers and will most likely continue doing so for the Bucks. In 19.6 minutes per game, he's averaging 9.3 points on 42/25/65 shooting, 3.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steals.
