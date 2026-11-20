Strus racked up 18 points (5-10 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 32 minutes during Thursday's 124-112 loss to the Spurs.

Strus made the most of his first start of the season, bouncing back from the 1-for-5 three-point showing against the Jazz on Tuesday. The lack of consistency has been an issue for Strus, who has alternated single-digit and double-digit scoring performances in his last six appearances. Over that span, he's averaging 9.5 points on 23.7 minutes per game while shooting 39.4 percent from deep. Strus' value remains closely tied to his three-point production, and he's unlikely to provide consistent scoring without substantial volume from deep. The five rebounds and four assists were welcome additions, giving him a more balanced statistical line than usual, but it's hard to trust him for consistent production in those categories going forward.