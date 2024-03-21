George amassed 27 points (10-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 116-103 victory over Portland.

George paced all players in scoring in the contest, finishing with his eighth straight performance of 20-plus points. The star forward has also drained multiple triples in 12 consecutive contests and ranks sixth in the NBA with 205 total three-pointers on the campaign. Perhaps most positively of all for his fantasy managers, George has managed to stay mostly healthy this year, as his 62 games played is already his highest total since the 2018-19 season.