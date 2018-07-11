Clippers' Reggie Upshaw: Scores 24 points Wednesday

Upshaw tallied 24 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and a steal across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 89-74 summer league victory over the Wizards.

In addition to coming up one board shy of a double-double, Upshaw led the Clippers in scoring Wednesday. In three summer league games prior to Wednesday, the Middle Tennessee State product was averaging 6.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 26.4 minutes.