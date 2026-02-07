Clippers' Yanic Konan Niederhauser: Won't return Friday
Niederhauser won't return to Friday's game against the Kings due to an illness, NBA writer Justin Russo reports. He'll finish with two points (1-1 FG) in six minutes.
Niederhauser wasn't listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's contest, though he's under the weather and won't play in the second half. The rookie big man's next opportunity to suit up will come Sunday against the Timberwolves.
