Corey Sanders: Waived by Lakeland
The G League Magic waived Sanders on Monday.
Sanders' departure comes on the heels of the Magic claiming a pair of players out of the available player pool Sunday. Sanders appeared in two games since he was acquired by Lakeland last Thursday, averaging eight points, 3.5 rebounds, three assists and one block over 34.9 minutes between them.
