King has committed to play for the Trail Blazers in the upcoming Vegas Summer League, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

King averaged 11.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game with the G League's Agua Caliente Clippers during the regular season, but he'll reportedly join Portland for the Vegas Summer League in a few months. He spent four games with the Dallas Mavericks this season before increasing his on-court production in the G League.