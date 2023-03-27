Morant is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Magic due to some soreness in his right thigh.

It looks like Morant will be skipping the first leg of Memphis' upcoming Tuesday-Wednesday, back-to-back set, which will presumably result in another start for Tyus Jones and guys like Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks should see an uptick in usage. Morant managers should check back closer to Tuesday's tip for official word on his status.