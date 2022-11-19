Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said that Morant would have testing and imaging on his left ankle Saturday after exiting with 3:09 remaining in Friday's 121-110 win over the Thunder, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Morant finished with 19 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds and one block in 32 minutes before suffering the injury in the fourth quarter and requiring assistance to get to the locker room. Grizzlies teammate Brandon Clarke relayed after the game that Morant was able to walk under his own power in the locker room, but the All-Star point guard looks like he'll face an uphill battle to make it back in the lineup for Sunday's game in Brooklyn even if the MRI brings good news. Tyus Jones would presumably draw the start at point guard Sunday if Morant can't play.