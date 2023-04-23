Morant closed with 45 points (13-26 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 13-14 FT), nine rebounds and 13 assists across 42 minutes during Saturday's 111-101 loss to the Lakers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Although Morant was wearing a brace for his injured hand, the All-Star was brilliant throughout and muscled his way to a 24-point fourth quarter, which put the Grizzles within striking distance. Ultimately, the effort fell short, but Memphis will need efforts like this from Morant if they hope to salvage the series.