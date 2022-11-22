Morant (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's matchup against the Kings.

Morant was expected to be week-to-week after suffering a Grade 1 ankle sprain Friday against the Thunder. However, after initially being listed as doubtful, the dynamic point guard is now looking like a game-time decision Tuesday. Even if he doesn't return against Sacramento, Morant appears to be progressing through rehab quickly and should be able to suit up Friday versus the Pelicans or Sunday against the Knicks.