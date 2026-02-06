Pippen (toe) is questionable for Friday's game in Portland.

This is the first time that Pippen has received the questionable tag this season, so it's possible he could be making his regular-season debut Friday night. He'll likely have some minutes restrictions in his first game back, but if Pippen is cleared, he'd be worth a look in deep leagues. Through 15 games in March last season, Pippen registered averages of 12.1 points, 5.3 assists, 1.5 triples and 2.1 steals per contest on 51/46/86 shooting splits.