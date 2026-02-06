Jerome (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Jerome has played in each of the Grizzlies' last three games after missing the first 46 games of the regular season due to a right calf strain that he suffered during the preseason. Memphis plays a back-to-back set against Portland on Friday and Saturday, so Jerome will be sidelined for the first leg and should be available for the second. Cam Spencer figures to enter the Grizzlies' starting lineup in Jerome's absence.