Memphis is actively shopping Clayton ahead of Monday's roster deadline, with Sacramento emerging as a possible destination, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.

The Grizzlies are attempting to clear roster space before the regular season, and Clayton has become a prominent trade candidate. Although the Kings have surfaced as a potential landing spot, no agreement has been reported. A move could give the second-year guard a fresh opportunity to compete for backcourt minutes, but his role would depend on his destination.