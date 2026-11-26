Edey (ankle) did not return to Wednesday's 115-97 win over the Clippers. He finished with seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks across nine minutes.

Edey didn't return after checking out in the second quarter due to ankle soreness. Considering he's had two procedures on the same ankle since June 2025, the team will likely be overly cautious before allowing him to suit up. For now, Edey should be considered at least questionable for Friday's game against Minnesota. If he is ruled out for that contest, Isaiah Stewart and Taylor Hendricks are expected to see more minutes, with one of those players in line to start.