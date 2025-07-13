Newell notched 18 points (7-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds and one block across 26 minutes in Sunday's 98-80 Summer League win over the Suns.

The No. 23 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Newell delivered an efficient performance en route to game-high marks in points, three-pointers and rebounds. Through two Summer League appearances, Newell has averaged 13.0 points and 9.5 rebounds across 26.0 minutes per game. The Georgia standout averaged 15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals across 29.0 minutes per game in 33 outings during his lone collegiate season.