Newell was selected by the Hawks with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Newell lands at Atlanta as part of an earlier trade in the draft with the Pelicans, one that allowed New Orleans to select Derik Queen with the 13th overall pick. The deal also fetched the Hawks an unprotected first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Newell showed glimpses of his quality during his lone season at Georgia, averaging 15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game as a freshman. Newell should add depth in the frontcourt for the Hawks. However, he's not expected to have a lot of minutes at his disposal in a frontcourt that should feature Jalen Johnson (shoulder), Kristaps Porzingis and Onyeka Okongwu, just to mention a few. Don't expect Newell to make a significant impact in fantasy as a rookie.