Newell recorded seven points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal over 16 minutes during Wednesday's 126-102 victory over the Timberwolves.

Newell continues to flash some upside on both ends of the floor, flirting with his first career double-double. It appears as though Newell is now ahead of Mouhamed Gueye in the rotation, having played at least 16 minutes in four of the past five games. While he isn't someone we need to consider in standard leagues, he is a name to watch, especially if the injuries befall the roster at some point.