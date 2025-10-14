Bassey had seven points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 17 rebounds, five blocks, two steals and one assist in 31 minutes during Monday's preseason win over the Heat.

Following a successful Summer League stint with the Celtics, Atlanta signed Bassey during the offseason, presumably to provide the team with more frontcourt depth. He reminded everyone just what he can do during the win, dominating the glass, while also recording seven combined steals and blocks. While this was a strong performance, it should be noted that the Hawks rested the entire starting five, as well as number of rotation pieces.