Capela finished with 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 138-122 victory over the Lakers.

The veteran center is doing what he can to improve his market value if the Hawks decide to get busy at the trade deadline. Capela has five double-doubles in the last nine games and has pulled down fewer than eight boards only once during that stretch, averaging 11.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks while shooting 56.8 percent from the floor.