Capela posted 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes during Saturday's 141-134 overtime win over Golden State.

Capela posted his 11th game with at least 15 points, while Saturday also marked his seventh game with at least 15 rebounds this season. Capela has been sharp lately, delivering 15.0 points and 12.8 rebounds on 63.6 percent shooting in 24.5 minutes per game across his last four contests.