Capela notched 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-7 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 26 minutes during Monday's 113-101 victory over the Bulls.

This was Capela's sixth double-double over his last seven contests, and the veteran big man has been playing well over the previous few weeks. Capela is making his presence felt on both ends of the court and seeing an uptick in his scoring figures compared to earlier in the season. He's averaging 12.6 points and 11.1 rebounds per game since the beginning of March.