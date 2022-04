Hawks head coach Nate McMillan said Capela (knee) is a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's Game 4 against the Heat, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

In a surprising move, Capela was upgraded to questionable Saturday after being re-evaluated during Friday's practice. If the big man is able to return, it's possible he'll be on a minutes limit and/or come off the bench. Either way, his potential presence would be a big boost for Atlanta's defense, which has struggled in his absence.