Capela amassed 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 26 minutes during Sunday's 110-93 win over the Clippers.

Capela registered his fifth consecutive double-double in the victory, continuing a very productive month. Over eight games in March, Capela has averaged 12.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists.