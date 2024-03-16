Capela had 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 32 minutes during Friday's 124-122 loss to the Jazz.

The veteran center put together his fourth straight double-double and 28th of the season. Capela needed about a week after the All-Star break to get back up to speed following a six-game absence due to an adductor strain, but over his last seven contests he's averaging 12.6 points, 11.7 boards and 2.3 assists while shooting 55.2 percent from the floor. Friday's game was the first time during that stretch he recorded multiple blocks, however.