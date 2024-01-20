Watch Now:

Capela ended with nine points (2-4 FG, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds and one block in 22 minutes during Friday's 109-108 victory over Miami.

Capela didn't have many touches on offense and struggled to make an impact, though he also had a tough task in dealing with Bam Adebayo on both ends of the court. The 11 rebounds were a nice haul for managers who have him rostered in category-based leagues, but other than that, Capela hasn't been producing at his best of late. He's averaging just 9.0 points and 7.6 rebounds per game across his last five appearances.

