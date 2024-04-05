Capela posted six points (3-7 FG, 0-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Thursday's 109-95 loss to the Mavericks.

Capela registered double-digit rebounds for the third game in a row Thursday, but he also committed five of Atlanta's 21 turnovers, which tied a season high. His six points were his lowest since Feb. 25 as his streak of double-digit scoring ended at 14 games. Since the All-Star break, Capela is averaging 11.1 points on 55.0 percent shooting, 10.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.5 blocks over 25.5 minutes per game.