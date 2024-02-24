Capela (adductor) tallied five points (1-4 FG, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 19 minutes Friday in the Hawks' 123-121 loss to the Raptors.

Capela took back his spot in the starting five Friday after he had missed the Hawks' final six games before the All-Star break with a left adductor strain, but he was on a minutes limit in his return to action. Though his production was somewhat suppressed as a result of the playing-time restriction, Capela should eventually get ramped up to a near-30-minute-role while the Hawks are without Onyeka Okongwu (toe) for the foreseeable future. Bruno Fernando (11 minutes Friday) should remain part of the Hawks' rotation, but he doesn't present as much of a threat to Capela's playing time as Okongwu had prior to suffering a left big toe sprain.