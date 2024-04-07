Capela finished with 19 points (5-6 FG, 9-12 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Saturday's 142-110 loss to the Nuggets.
Capela was surprisingly the highest scorer in the blowout loss, and the big man renewed a double-double streak after posting only six points in his last outing against Dallas. Capela's numbers have dropped in his 10th season, but he's still a productive member of the starting five. The Hawks will need excellent frontcourt support from Capela as they try to overtake the Bulls for ninth place in the Eastern Conference.
