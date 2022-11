Capela (mouth) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Heat, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports.

Capela had originally been listed as a game-time call due to dental pain, an injury that already prevented him from playing Friday against the Rockets, and the big man is now set to miss a second straight contest. This means Onyeka Okongwu will probably start in his place, while Capela's next chance to play will come Monday against the 76ers in the second half of a back-to-back.