Capela (knee) suffered no structural damage but will be out at least a week, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Capela avoided any serious issues, but it seems unlikely he'll be able to return before Game 4, and it's not clear if he'll be available at any point in the series. In his absence, second-year center Onyeka Okongwu and veteran floor-spacer Gorgui Dieng will see an uptick in workload.