Capela chipped in 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 22 minutes during Monday's 122-107 loss to the Kings.

Capela had a productive night despite logging seven fewer minutes then Onyeka Okongwu, who had nine rebounds of his own. The veteran is less likely to explode for a big night with Okongwu in the second unit, and the platoon situation caps the fantasy value of both players.