Capela is questionable for Friday's game against the Mavericks due to a left calf contusion, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Capela has posted double-doubles in his last two appearances, but he's dealing with a calf issue ahead of Friday's matchup. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available, but Onyeka Okongwu and Bruno Fernando (back) are candidates to see increased run if Cappella is sidelined.