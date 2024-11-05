Capela produced two points (1-3 FG), five rebounds and one assist over 17 minutes during Monday's 123-93 loss to Boston.

Capela had another woeful showing, and it's fair to wonder for how long he'll remain in the starting unit, as Onyeka Okongwu has outplayed Capela in almost every game this season. Capela has had a few decent performances this season but has only one double-double through eight appearances while averaging a modest 8.9 points and 6.5 rebounds across 22.5 minutes per game in a starting role.