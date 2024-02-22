Capela (adductor) is available for Friday's game versus the Raptors but will likely operate under a minutes restriction, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Capela will return to action Friday after missing Atlanta's last six contests due to a left adductor strain. The 29-year-old center will likely reclaim his starting spot from Bruno Fernando, with Onyeka Okongwu (toe) out for the foreseeable future. However, Capela is expected to play less than his season average of 25.7 minutes.