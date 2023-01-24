Hunter has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bulls due to acute asthma symptoms, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Hunter wasn't listed on the injury report leading up to tipoff, so this appears to be a last-minute flare-up for the Virginia product. AJ Griffin and Bogdan Bogdanovic are two potential replacements for Hunter in the starting five.
