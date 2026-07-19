Hawks' Devon Higgs: Leads Atlanta in scoring Saturday

Higgs finished Saturday's 91-83 Summer League loss to the Wizards with 22 points (8-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals over 30 minutes.

Higgs struggled from three-point range but was efficient enough from within the arc to lead the Hawks in scoring while finishing tied with Wizards' John Camden for the most points in Saturday's game. It's the second 20-plus point game of the Summer League for Higgs, which could be enough for him to catch on with the Hawks or another team for training camp in September.