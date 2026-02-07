Vincent (recently traded) is listed as available for Saturday's game against the Hornets.

The Lakers shipped Vincent and a 2032 second-round pick to the Hawks on Tuesday in exchange for Luke Kennard, and the former has been cleared to make his debut with Atlanta on Saturday. Vincent averaged 19.3 minutes per game for the Lakers prior to the trade while mainly operating in a bench role, and he figures to do the same with the Hawks. He'll be competing with Buddy Hield (recently traded) and CJ McCollum for backcourt minutes behind starters Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.