Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh said Friday that Johnson (shoulder) is fully healthy and will be ready for training camp, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Johnson was diagnosed with a torn labrum in his left shoulder back on Jan. 29 and went on to miss the rest of the 2024-25 regular season. Before the injury, he was in the midst of a breakout with averages of 18.9 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.6 steals, 1.2 three-pointers and 1.0 blocks in 35.7 minutes per game. Even with the addition of Kristaps Porzingis, Johnson and Trae Young are expected to be the primary offensive weapons for the Hawks in 2025-26.