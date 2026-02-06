Johnson finished Thursday's 121-119 win over the Jazz with 22 points (9-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 16 rebounds, 15 assists and two blocks over 39 minutes.

Johnson's five missed three-pointers was about the only real blemish in what was otherwise another spectacular game from the fifth-year forward. He was one assist shy from tying a season high while logging a triple-double for the 10th time this season and for a third consecutive game. Johnson was named to his first All-Star game Monday, and his recent stretch of games is exactly why he deserved the honor.