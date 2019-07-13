Ward supplied 16 points (4-8 FG, 8-10 FT), 13 rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 28 minutes during the Hawks' 80-72 win over the Spurs in a Las Vegas Summer League consolation game Friday.

The undrafted big man from Michigan State finished off his summer-league tenure in fine fashion, checking in second on either squad in scoring and leading the way in rebounds for the night. Ward wasn't able to stand out much on the offensive end over his five games in Las Vegas save for Friday's effort, but he did average 6.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks over a modest allotment of 16.4 minutes per contest. He'll now hope for an invite to training camp as the next step in trying to latch on with the Hawks for a G League assignment or reserve frontcourt role in the coming season.