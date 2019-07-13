Hawks' Nick Ward: Impressive in LSVL finale
Ward supplied 16 points (4-8 FG, 8-10 FT), 13 rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 28 minutes during the Hawks' 80-72 win over the Spurs in a Las Vegas Summer League consolation game Friday.
The undrafted big man from Michigan State finished off his summer-league tenure in fine fashion, checking in second on either squad in scoring and leading the way in rebounds for the night. Ward wasn't able to stand out much on the offensive end over his five games in Las Vegas save for Friday's effort, but he did average 6.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks over a modest allotment of 16.4 minutes per contest. He'll now hope for an invite to training camp as the next step in trying to latch on with the Hawks for a G League assignment or reserve frontcourt role in the coming season.
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...