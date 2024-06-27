Risacher was selected by the Hawks with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Risacher boasts a coveted 3-and-D skillset, listed at 6-foot-8 with plenty of length while knocking down 39 percent of his attempts from long range last season. While a versatile defender who can stroke it from three-point land is incredibly valuable in the modern NBA, Risacher's ability to live up to the expectations of the No. 1 pick will likely rely on his ability to produce off the dribble. He averaged less than one assist per game in 2023-24 and had difficulties creating his own shot. The 19-year-old Frenchman may not have the upside of others in this class, but he profiles as an immediate impact player for the Hawks, who already have plenty of talent, including one of the league's best playmaking point guards in Trae Young. From Day 1, Risacher should be the favorite to start on the wing, but he'll have to beat out the likes of Bogdan Bogdanovic and De'Andre Hunter to secure the spot.