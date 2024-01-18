Adebayo closed Wednesday's 121-97 loss to the Raptors with 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 36 minutes.

Adebayo's six-game streak of double-doubles came to an end Wednesday, and his five boards were his lowest output since Nov. 30 against the Pacers. Still, the All-Star center has had an excellent 2023-24 season and is averaging career highs in points per game (21.7) and rebounds per game (10.7) over 30 appearances.