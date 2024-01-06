Adebayo amassed 28 points (11-19 FG, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's 113-97 loss to Phoenix.

Adebayo was one of the few bright spots for the Heat in this loss, as he reached the 20-point mark for the third time over his last six outings and recorded a double-double for the fifth time in that stretch. The big man should enjoy an uptick in his upside with Jimmy Butler (foot) out, meaning he's a good bet to hover around the 20-point mark and record a double-double every time he steps on the court.