Adebayo closed Thursday's 118-112 win over the Pistons with 15 points (5-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, two steals and one block over 33 minutes.

Although Adebayo struggled with efficiency, he still finished as Miami's fourth-leading scorer. The star big man was also active on the glass, grabbing a game-high 14 rebounds and securing his second consecutive double-double. While he has been able to provide value through his rebounding of late, Adebayo has struggled on the offensive end. Over his last five appearances, the 28-year-old has averaged 13.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting just 40.7 percent from the field in 31.6 minutes per contest.