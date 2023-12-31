Adebayo closed Saturday's 117-109 loss to the Jazz with 28 points (7-13 FG, 14-20 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and three steals over 36 minutes.

Adebayo led all players in the contest in points, rebounds and blocks, finishing with his fourth straight double-double. This was his sixth game back after missing seven straight contests due to a hip injury, and he's been very productive since his return, averaging 21.5 points, 11.0 boards, 4.3 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.2 steals over 35.2 minutes. Jimmy Butler departed Saturday's game with a foot injury, and if he needs to miss time, Adebayo figures to take on even a more central role in the Heat's offense.