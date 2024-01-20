Adebayo closed Friday's 109-108 loss to the Hawks with 21 points (7-15 FG, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal across 39 minutes.

Adebayo ended just one rebound shy of recording his 22nd double-double of the season, and the star big man has been one of the most consistent players in the league this season due to his contributions on both ends of the court. Adebayo has been able to handle more responsibility on offense of late, especially while Jimmy Butler was out due to calf and toe injuries, and he's averaging 20.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 0.6 blocks per game since the start of January.